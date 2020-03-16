Tracking the coronavirus around the U.S.: See how your state is doing

Loading...

Updated January 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM ET

This page is updated on Mondays.

There have been more than 101 million confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. and more than 1 million people have died of COVID-19. In the graphics below, explore the trends in your state.

Loading...

The above charts show average new cases per 100,000 people for each state over the last 12 months.

Note: Actual cases may be substantially higher, since many who test positive with at-home tests don't report their cases.

For additional data about COVID-19 in the U.S, including cases and deaths, demographics, andhospitalizations, consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

To show trends, the table below shows the change in average new cases per day in each state, week over week for the last 28 days. States marked in shades of red have growing outbreaks; those in shades of green, are declining.

Loading...

Methodology

The graphics on this page pull from data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University from several sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the World Health Organization; national, state and local government health departments; 1point3acres; and local media reports.

The JHU team automates its data uploads and regularly checks them for anomalies. This may result in occasional data discrepancies on this page as the JHU team resolves anomalies and updates its feeds. There may be discrepancies between what you see here and what you see on your local health department's website. Figures shown do not include cases on cruise ships.

Fluctuations in the numbers may happen as health authorities review old cases, process testing backlogs or update their methodologies. The JHU team maintains a list of such changes.

This story was originally published on March 16, 2020. Elena Renken was a co-author on that version. Sean McMinn and Audrey Carlsen contributed to this story. Carmel Wroth edited this story.

