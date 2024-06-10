Jonathan Seaborn is General Manager of Little Rock Public Radio.

A native of Abilene, Texas, Seaborn is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in creative media industries. Following college, he went on to work for his alma mater as an adjunct professor and producer, production director, and finally chief content officer at Texas Tech Public Media. During that time, he went on to win four Telly awards, three Lone Star Emmy Awards, three best documentary awards, and one public media award. After eight years at Texas Tech Public Media, he is ready to take on a new adventure leading Little Rock Public Radio.