Northeast Arkansas man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase and carjacking

A high-speed chase through Jonesboro during rush hour on Tuesday, May 9, ended with the arrest of 50-year-old Timmy L. Davis, a Lake City resident, who has been charged with a number of offenses including aggravated robbery, fleeing, criminal mischief, and theft.

According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, the chase began when Davis failed to yield to a trooper who attempted to pull him over for displaying improper vehicle registration on Interstate 555. Davis attempted to flee, driving through a perimeter security fence at the Nestle Prepared Foods and abandoning his vehicle.

Davis then allegedly carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint to continue fleeing from law enforcement. During the chase, Davis drove through oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic signals, and collided with a private vehicle. The chase ended when Davis lost control of the vehicle on I-555 near the Harrisburg Road exit and fled on foot.

Davis was later apprehended and a female passenger in his vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Arkansas State Police trooper and other officers involved in the chase were unharmed. No injuries to victims in private victims were reported.

Preliminary charges against Davis include fleeing by vehicle and on foot, aggravated robbery, theft of property, criminal mischief, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and driving with a suspended license. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be added.

Editor's Note: This is rewritten from a press release.