Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Guarding against the surge in consumer scams: AARP Arkansas shares expert advice to foil fraudsters

KASU | By Danielle Smith,
Arkansas News Service
Published May 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
Financial scams targeting seniors ,grandparent .
Toa555
/
Adobe Stock
One in five people reported losing money to fraud through imposter scams in 2022, and the top fraud category last year reported to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was identity theft.

Consumer scams are on the rise, especially online, and AARP Arkansas is warning residents with tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.

In the latest AARP survey of 1,000 adults, about half said they believe older people are victimized by scams more often than younger ones.

Seth Boffeli, senior fraud adviser for AARP Arkansas, said those who steal identities through mail or email often use the information to get credit cards and set up bank accounts. He added the spike began during the pandemic when criminals were looking for ways to get Paycheck Protection Program loans and tap into other sources of government money.

"When you look at the data, 18% of all fraud complaints from Arkansas last year had to do with identity theft," Boffeli reported. "It doesn't surprise me because identity theft is the number one category; and then within the different types of identity theft, credit card fraud makes up about 40% of all identity-theft complaints in Arkansas."

Boffeli recommended setting up credit monitoring, which can alert you if a new account has been opened in your name. He added the three credit bureaus offer people a free credit report yearly, and it is worth reading, to make sure there are no accounts for which you did not apply. He also suggested placing a credit freeze on your report with each of the three major credit bureaus.

Boffeli acknowledged people are often overwhelmed when they find out they have been scammed, but it is important to report it to law enforcement. The AARP Fraud Watch Network also takes reports and can give advice on what to look out for concerning scams and fraud.

"Last year in Arkansas, $34.6 million was reported lost to fraud, but that's only the people who took the time to actually report it," Boffeli stressed. "We know that a majority of the folks that are victimized don't, because it's embarrassing to them. They feel somehow that it was their fault."

The Fraud Watch Network helpline, at 877-908-3360, is a free resource for anyone in need of information or assistance. AARP Arkansas also hosts periodic shredding events in the spring and fall of each year, where people can bring confidential documents to be disposed of safely.

Danielle Smith
Danielle M. Smith is an award-winning radio journalist/personality with more than a decade of experience in broadcast media. Smith is a former audio journalist with American Urban Radio Networks and Sheridan Broadcasting Networks. She is currently joining PNS as a producer. She also hosts a weekly community affairs show “Good News” on Power 1360 WGBN AM 1360 & 98.9FM in Pittsburgh, PA. Smith sits on the Communications board for the Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti 501 ©(3). Smith recently took a leap of faith and relocated to Nashville TN.
Arkansas News Service
A statewide non-profit news service for Arkansas. Based in Little Rock as a bureau of the Public News Service.
