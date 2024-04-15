Police investigating deadly shootings in Wynne, Jonesboro

Police in eastern Arkansas are investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 12 in east Jonesboro. Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to a shooting at the corner of Race St. and Richardson Dr. Lamarion Bailey, 18, was reportedly found dead by officers on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jonesboro Police reported at around 11:45 p.m. that another victim in the shooting, Damariante Russell, 23, was admitted to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not made any arrests in the case, which is ongoing.

Then, on Saturday, Apr. 13 at around 10 p.m., Arkansas State Police said in a press release that one man was killed and 9 others were injured during a block party in the west side of Wynne. The shooting occurred near the corner of Williams Ave. and Martin Luther King St.

Police said that the victims were male and female and were between 24 and 49 years old. Two victims were reportedly ran over by vehicles at the scene. The victims were transported in private vehicles to various hospitals across the region, including in Wynne, Forrest City, Jonesboro, and Memphis.

Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police have transported Campbell's body the the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where officials will determine the manner and cause of death.

Wynne Police have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing. Police have identified multiple people of interest, but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the block party shooting is encouraged to call the Arkansas State Police Troop D Headquarters in Forrest City at (870) 970-6082.