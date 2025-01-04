On the fourth Monday night of each month, KASU presents the "Bluegrass Monday" concert series at the Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson Street, in downtown Paragould. Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.
The concerts feature acclaimed bluegrass musicians from across the country. Past performers include Chris Jones, Larry Stephenson, Valerie Smith, Nothin' Fancy, Eddie & Martha Adcock, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Jeanette Williams, the Little Roy & Lizzy Show, the Farm Hands, the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, David Parmley, Special Consensus, Monroe Crossing, and many more.
KASU will "pass the hat," collecting money to pay the musicians. The suggested donation is $5 per person. The Bluegrass Monday concert series is made possible thanks to support from Bibb Chiropractic
, the Posey Peddler
, Gardner Law Firm, and Holiday Inn Express and Suites of Paragould
.
For more information, contact KASU Program Director Marty Scarbrough at 870-972-2367 or mscarbro@astate.edu
.
Upcoming concerts include:
March 23, 2020 - The Baker Family
April 27, 2020 - Special Consensus
May 18, 2020 - The Trinity River Band
June 22, 2020 - Jeff Parker and Colin Ray
July 24/25, 2020 - Big Grass Bluegrass Festival featuring Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, The Cleverlys, The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, Breaking Grass, and High Fidelity
August 24, 2020 - Carolina Divide
September 28, 2020 - Greg Blake and Real Country
October 26, 2020 - The Jeanette Williams Band
November 23, 2020 - Seth Mulder and Midnight Run
No concert in December due to the holidays
January 25, 2021 - Monroe Crossing
February 22, 2021 - The Kevin Prater Band