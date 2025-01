On the fourth Monday night of each month, KASU presents the "Bluegrass Monday" concert series at the Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson Street, in downtown Paragould. Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.The concerts feature acclaimed bluegrass musicians from across the country. Past performers include Chris Jones, Larry Stephenson, Valerie Smith, Nothin' Fancy, Eddie & Martha Adcock, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Jeanette Williams, the Little Roy & Lizzy Show, the Farm Hands, the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, David Parmley, Special Consensus, Monroe Crossing, and many more.KASU will "pass the hat," collecting money to pay the musicians. The suggested donation is $5 per person. The Bluegrass Monday concert series is made possible thanks to support from Bibb Chiropractic the Posey Peddler , Gardner Law Firm, and Holiday Inn Express and Suites of Paragould For more information, contact KASU Program Director Marty Scarbrough at 870-972-2367 or mscarbro@astate.edu Upcoming concerts include:March 23, 2020 - The Baker FamilyApril 27, 2020 - Special ConsensusMay 18, 2020 - The Trinity River BandJune 22, 2020 - Jeff Parker and Colin RayJuly 24/25, 2020 - Big Grass Bluegrass Festival featuring Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, The Cleverlys, The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, Breaking Grass, and High FidelityAugust 24, 2020 - Carolina DivideSeptember 28, 2020 - Greg Blake and Real CountryOctober 26, 2020 - The Jeanette Williams BandNovember 23, 2020 - Seth Mulder and Midnight RunNo concert in December due to the holidaysJanuary 25, 2021 - Monroe CrossingFebruary 22, 2021 - The Kevin Prater Band