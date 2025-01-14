Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Commission to be Honored in Las Vegas

Officials with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission will celebrate the King Holiday in Las Vegas and Arkansas, honoring the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is recognized as one of the most active commissions in the nation. In recognition of the service of the Arkansas Commission, an invitation was extended for the Arkansas Commission to come to Las Vegas to participate in the world’s largest King Holiday Parade, which occurs on Monday, January 20.

The national partnership will bring the MLK Tech Summit to Arkansas, introducing high school students to technology careers. The Las Vegas City Council will also honor the Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission for its work, with a special salute from the city of North Las Vegas and a presentation of the city's key.

Some of the events that will occur in Las Vegas involving the Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission include:

· The Ultimate Measure of a Man at the West Las Vegas Library on Thursday, January 16

· The 7th Annual MLK Tech Summit at the Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, January 17

· The Interfaith Service at the Nehemiah Ministries Christian Church in Las Vegas on Friday, January 17

· 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Scholarship Banquet at the Orleans Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Friday, January 17

· 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Parade in Downtown Las Vegas on January 20

Additionally, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission, Dushun Scarbrough, will be recognized for his work with the commission. KASU and DDNS will cover these events from Las Vegas across multiple platforms starting Friday, January 17th, and running through Monday, January 20th.

This year’s events theme is “Living the Dream: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future.”