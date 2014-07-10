Fed May End Bond-Buying Program In October

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a quantitative ending. Federal Reserve officials signaled, yesterday, they will wind down their bond buying programs known as quantitative easing in October. That's according to minutes released from their June policy meeting. Now some economists say the bond purchases have become less effective over time. Many do credit quantitative easing for reviving the housing market after the 2008 crash, keeping mortgage rates low and spurring people to refinance. Now the Fed has to figure out how to phase out the programs without disrupting such momentum as there is. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.