Are you caught in the millennial vs. boomer housing competition? Tell us about it

Swing by an open house these days and it's not uncommon to see two demographics dominating the visits — millennials and baby boomers.

Low housing inventory has created competition between millennials, who are in their peak home-buying years, and boomers, who may be downsizing or buying second homes.

