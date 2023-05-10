City of Jonesboro seeks public input on action plan for Community Development Block Grant Program

The City of Jonesboro is inviting public comments on its proposed action plan for the 2023-2024 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The city has applied for $652,511 in funding assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which administers the program.

The CDBG program provides funding to help low- and moderate-income individuals, eliminate blight, and address other community development needs. The city's proposed plan outlines how the funds will be used to benefit the community.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft of the plan and provide feedback. The plan is available to view below. The city will be accepting comments until June 9. Comments can be mailed in to the Dept. of Grants & Community Development, City of Jonesboro, P.O. Box 1845, Jonesboro, AR 72403. Comments can also be submitted electronically.

Residents who would like more information on the proposed action plan or have questions about the CDBG program can contact Madelynn Williams in the city's Grants and Community Development office at 870-336-7170.

