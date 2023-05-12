Jonesboro residents invited to provide input on proposed indoor sports complex

The Jonesboro Sports Complex Steering Committee has announced that it will be holding a series of public meetings throughout the summer to gather input from residents on the proposed Jonesboro Indoor Sports Complex. The committee is encouraging residents to participate and provide their views on specific areas of the complex, including swimming, basketball, and volleyball.

The meetings, which will be led by members of the committee and construction and engineering teams selected for the project, are set to begin on June 12 and run through July 11. The location of the meetings will be announced at a later date.

Officials are touting the public meetings as an opportunity for residents to have a say in the development of the sports complex. The proposed Jonesboro Indoor Sports Complex is set to include multiple indoor courts and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

The committee is currently finalizing plans for the complex, with construction expected to begin in the near future.