A look at the Jonesboro Sportsplex

Craig Rickert, the Executive Director of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission, spoke about the Sportsplex coming to Jonesboro at the University Heights Lions Club on Tuesday.

“The sportsplex represents a fantastic opportunity to tap into sports tourism. Everybody knows somebody, a family member, or a friend who travels to basketball, volleyball, and baseball tournaments. Now with the Jonesboro Sportsplex, we hit a different tier of bringing people in,” Rickert told KASU News.

Rickert presented new renderings of the natatorium and gymnasium included in the sportsplex. The natatorium includes a 50-meter-long pool for competitive swimming and diving. The natatorium also features a warm-up pool and seating for 1,245 spectators.

The eight-court basketball gymnasium is multi-functional to accommodate other sports.

The 203,000-square-foot facility is a $77.2 million project funded by the A&P Commission.

“With that, visitors will bring revenue, people will stay in our hotel people will eat in our restaurants, and that helps the whole community. It'll bring in $100’s of millions throughout its lifespan,” Rickert said.

Rickert said they should break ground on the facility in the next few months. Once the project breaks ground it is expected to take 15-18 months for construction.

“We’re in the financing stage right now. This is an investment for generations” Rickert said.

Further information and a breakdown of cost can be found here.