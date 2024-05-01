© 2024 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Finance and Administration Council Committee advances two resolutions to full council

KASU
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:08 AM CDT
Jonesboro City Council members discussing the budget on Jan. 2, 2024.
Rebecca Robinson
/
KASU News
The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee moved two resolutions to the City Council On Tuesday, April 30.

One of the resolutions was regarding a request that Jonesboro City Water and Light contribute to the purchase of a new firetruck for the city.

The cost is $910,063 and will be funded through appropriation in the city's depreciation fund. City Water and Light is willing to contribute $500,000 towards the purchase.

The committee also moved another resolution to that would authorize Mayor Harold Copenhaver to enter an agreement with Craighead County to lease space in the Justice Complex building.

The agreement will be for three years costing $32,730 which will be paid biannually.

The next city council meeting will be on May 7th.
