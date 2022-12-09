How businesses are deploying facial recognition

As facial recognition software becomes easier to acquire, businesses are using it to surveil and analyze customers. Bloomberg's Parmy Olson explains where and how the technology is being deployed.

About Parmy Olson

Parmy Olson is a journalist and opinion columnist for Bloomberg.

Previously, Olson wrote about technology for The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. In 2012, she published her book: We Are Anonymous: Inside the Hacker World Of LulzSec and the Global Cyber Insurgency.

She lives in London.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.