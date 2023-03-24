A Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion has killed 4 people and 3 are missing

Updated March 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM ET

An explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., on Friday has killed four people and left three missing, authorities have said.

The explosion just before 5 p.m. Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant destroyed one building and damaged another nearby. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, Mayor Samantha Kaag said.

Rescuers searched throughout the night for the remaining missing people, removing debris and using canines, and they continue to do so, Police Chief Wayne Holben said Sunday. Holben said Saturday that rescuers found one person alive.

"We will not rest until every single person affected by this tragedy has been accounted for," Holben said.

BREAKING: Massive #explosion at the RMPalmer Factory in West Redding. Our weather cameras caught the explosion. Almost at the scene to learn more from police. RMPalmer is a big chocolate candy maker, and makes a lot of Easter candy. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Jgpjbyt7fN — Eddie Kadhim Journalist (@KadhimWrites) March 24, 2023

"This morning at approximately 1 a.m., I issued a declaration of emergency to gather resources for the tragedy," Kaag said Saturday. "To the residents of the borough, I would like to directly address concerns of safety. This declaration is strictly to access more resources for emergency responders."

About eight people were taken to Reading Hospital on Friday evening, Kaag said. Authorities could not offer updates on their condition.

People were asked to move away from the site of the blast, but no evacuations were ordered. Some residents were displaced from a damaged apartment building nearby.

At a news conference Sunday, officials announced the creation of a disaster relief fund to help those affected by the explosion. Some community organizations are offering free grief counseling.

Officials from the United Way of Berks County and Berks County Community Foundation said donations to the fund will support families who lost loved ones or people who were displaced by the explosion.

"It was the loudest thing I've ever heard in my life," Kristen Wisniewski, who lives three blocks from the factory, told local TV station 6abc. "It literally felt like the ground fell out from underneath you. The whole house shook and my dogs froze. They couldn't move, it was scary."

The company has made "seasonal chocolate novelties" since 1948 and employs 850 people at its West Reading headquarters, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

"R.M. Palmer has been a presence in the community for decades now," West Reading Borough Council Vice President Phil Wert said Saturday, donating candy to Easter egg hunts and giving back to the community. He said it's the first responders' and elected officials' responsibility "to give back to them because they've given to us."

"Everyone at R.M. Palmer is devastated," the company said in a statement read by the mayor at Sunday's news conference. "Our focus remains on supporting our employees and their families, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted."

