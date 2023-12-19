© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor honored as 'influential, iconic jurist'

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Deepa Shivaram
Published December 19, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST
Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's casket is wheeled out of Washington National Cathedral at the conclusion of her funeral.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's casket is wheeled out of Washington National Cathedral at the conclusion of her funeral.

President Biden memorialized Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor calling her a pioneer in the legal world who inspired generations of women.

O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden applauded Justice O'Connor's grit, her dedication to her principles and her desire for civility. Biden also noted that as the last supreme court justice to have held elected office — serving as an Arizona state senator — she was particularly aware of the law's impact on peoples lives.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined Biden in speaking at the services today at Washington National Cathedral, calling her a "strong, influential and iconic jurist."

O'Connor was nominated to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan and wielded considerable influence.

O'Connor retired at the age of 75. She died earlier this month in Phoenix. Sandra Day O'Connor was 93 years old.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

President Joe Biden attends the memorial service for former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Jim Watson / Pool/AFP via Getty Images
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden attends the memorial service for former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
An attendee looks at a program before the start of the funeral service of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
An attendee looks at a program before the start of the funeral service of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, from right, his wife Jane Sullivan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, his wife Virginia Thomas, and Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito during the funeral service of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the Washington National Cathedral.
Jim Watson / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, from right, his wife Jane Sullivan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, his wife Virginia Thomas, and Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito during the funeral service of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the Washington National Cathedral.
The casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is escorted out of the Washington National Cathedral. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died on Dec. 1 at age 93.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
/
AP
The casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is escorted out of the Washington National Cathedral. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died on Dec. 1 at age 93.
President Biden speaks during at the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Susan Walsh / AP
/
AP
President Biden speaks during at the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy attend the funeral service for former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy attend the funeral service for former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Sons of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor standing in the front row, Brian O'Connor, left, Scott O'Connor, third from left, and Jay O'Connor, fifth from left.
Jim Watson / AP
/
AP
Sons of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor standing in the front row, Brian O'Connor, left, Scott O'Connor, third from left, and Jay O'Connor, fifth from left.
Jay O'Connor, son of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, walks past her casket after speaking during a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Susan Walsh / AP
/
AP
Jay O'Connor, son of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, walks past her casket after speaking during a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Pallbearers carry the casket for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor out of the Washington National Cathedral after her funeral service.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Pallbearers carry the casket for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor out of the Washington National Cathedral after her funeral service.
Family members of the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor look on as O'Connor's casket is placed in a hearse after her funeral service.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Family members of the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor look on as O'Connor's casket is placed in a hearse after her funeral service.
Politics
Grace Widyatmadja
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.