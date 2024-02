Biden just got a physical. The report will be scrutinized because of his age

Updated February 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM ET

President Biden got his latest physical on Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden told reporters that none of his results had changed from last year, when in a Feb. 2023 memo, his longtime physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor concluded Biden was a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

O'Connor's updated summary, to be released later on Wednesday, will be closely scrutinized since Biden, now 81, is the oldest person ever to hold the office, and voters have expressed concern that he is too old for a second four-year term in the job.

Biden did not have a cognitive test as part of his physical

Concerns about Biden's age were amplified earlier this month by a special counsel report about Biden's handling of classified material that described him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

But Biden did not have a cognitive test as part of his physical. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that his doctors determined that he didn't need one.

"He passes a cognitive test every day," she said, describing the challenges of the job, which she said was more rigorous than a 15-minute cognitive test could be.

Biden's medical reports from November 2021 and February 2023 did not include any references to tests or evaluations of his memory or cognition.

Former President Donald Trump — the front-runner in the race to be the Republican candidate for November's presidential election — has bragged about taking a cognitive test when he was president.

Biden has noted that at age 77, Trump is almost as old as he is, and also sometimes mixes up names.

Biden was angry with the assessment in the special counsel report, telling reporters "my memory is fine" — before mistakenly referring to the president of Mexico when he meant Egypt. The White House has since taken pains to show Biden managing a busy schedule of campaign travel and other public appearances, where he often tries to use humor to reassure people about his age.

"I know I'm only 40 years old — times two ... I may not run as fast as I used to," he told donors at an event last week in Beverly Hills. "I've been around long enough to hopefully — with age — have a little bit of wisdom about how we can get things done."

