Wynne visited by the Governor for “Capitol for a Day”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders visited the City of Wynne for the 10th “Capitol for a Day” before the one-year anniversary of a deadly EF-3 tornado that took four lives.

Thursday, March 28, Sanders toured both the high school and elementary school which were impacted by the tornado. The high school was impacted the hardest.

Sanders presented the school with a state-funded $110-thousand-dollar High Impact Tutoring Grant to help keep students from falling behind.

"This will directly engage about 220 students, providing them with that high-impact tutoring that we know will give them the extra boost that they need to be successful long term," Sanders said.

Sunday, March 31 was the first anniversary of the tornado. The Governor hosted a community event at Hot Stone Pizza to speak and meet members of the community during her visit.

“This was a catastrophic moment for this community and very few ever recover and rebuild the way that you have — and certainly never as quickly,” Sanders said. “It is truly remarkable what has taken place, and that’s a credit to this entire community”

The governor also visited Wynne’s wastewater treatment plant and private businesses.