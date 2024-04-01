© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Wynne visited by the Governor for “Capitol for a Day”

KASU | By Rebecca Robinson
Published April 1, 2024 at 11:38 AM CDT
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Wynne, Arkansas.
Rebecca Robinson
/
KASU News
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Wynne, Arkansas.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders visited the City of Wynne for the 10th “Capitol for a Day” before the one-year anniversary of a deadly EF-3 tornado that took four lives.

Thursday, March 28, Sanders toured both the high school and elementary school which were impacted by the tornado. The high school was impacted the hardest.

Sanders presented the school with a state-funded $110-thousand-dollar High Impact Tutoring Grant to help keep students from falling behind.

"This will directly engage about 220 students, providing them with that high-impact tutoring that we know will give them the extra boost that they need to be successful long term," Sanders said.

Sunday, March 31 was the first anniversary of the tornado. The Governor hosted a community event at Hot Stone Pizza to speak and meet members of the community during her visit.

“This was a catastrophic moment for this community and very few ever recover and rebuild the way that you have — and certainly never as quickly,” Sanders said. “It is truly remarkable what has taken place, and that’s a credit to this entire community”

The governor also visited Wynne’s wastewater treatment plant and private businesses.
Tags
Politics Sarah Huckabee SandersWynneTornadoes
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson