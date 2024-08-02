Johnson, one of the so-called Tennessee 3, will face Blackburn in U.S. Senate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was catapulted onto the national stage as a member of the so-called Tennessee Three after her Republican colleagues in the statehouse tried to expel her and two others, will face U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn for one of Tennessee’s two U.S. Senate seats. Blackburn and Johnson secured the Republican and Democratic nominations in Thursday’s primary.

Johnson parlayed the attention that she and state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson captured into her campaign to win the nomination and face Blackburn, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Some analysts say Tennessee’s Democratic enthusiasm over Vice President Kamala Harris (Tennessee delegates to the Democratic National Convention were among the first in the nation to support Harris) coupled with growing disapproval of the state’s Republican supermajority, might bolster Johnson’s campaign.

But although control of the U.S. House and Senate is up for grabs this November, this race isn’t likely one to decide that balance of power. Blackburn is favored to win the general election. No Democrat has won a statewide race in Tennessee since Phil Bredesen’s reelection as governor in 2006.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrives to speak during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 15, 2024.

In her time in office, Blackburn has been a major proponent of former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and has maintained strong approval ratings.

Blackburn chaired the GOP Platform Committee for the Republican National Convention and presented the platform at the convention.



