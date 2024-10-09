A conversation with Joseph Kahn, the top editor at 'The New York Times'

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: Social media influencers are a big part of this year's election. They translate the news for their followers. But the news they spread has to come from somewhere, often a news organization. So we're talking with a behind-the-scenes influencer, Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times.

JOE KAHN: In people's minds, there's very little neutral middle ground. In our mind, it is the ground that we are determined to occupy.

INSKEEP: Joe Kahn is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who now runs the Times newsroom. We met him at the Times headquarters building in Manhattan.

There is, as you know very well, a long-standing conservative or Republican critique of The New York Times. But the special passion in criticism of the Times in this election cycle seems to me to be on the left. You're nodding. Why do you think that is?

KAHN: It's a good question, and I struggle with it often, because the left has really high expectations of The New York Times - I think some of them, honestly, distorted.

INSKEEP: Even if you never see the Times, debates over its coverage may affect what you read and hear. Some media still follow the lead of the Times, while others generate content by picking apart its coverage. In describing that coverage, Joe Kahn repeatedly used the words independent and neutral.

KAHN: And what I mean by neutral middle ground doesn't mean both-sides journalism, because I know that's what some people will think of.

INSKEEP: That's a critique on the left - that you're trying falsely to treat both sides equally, even though they're not the same.

KAHN: It's not about treating both or implying that both sides have absolutely equal policies on all the issues. It's about providing well-rounded coverage of each of the two political parties and their leading candidates that scrutinize them, you know, in a 360 way.

INSKEEP: If you've heard about Project 2025, the conservative blueprint for a future Republican administration, one reason may be that the Times covered it a lot last year.

KAHN: You know, that's something that you want to cover deeply, fully, fairly, and provide people with some substance to analyze that.

INSKEEP: I'm thinking of one particular story that we could pluck out of the river of Times coverage. And I paraphrase here, but the story used the word plan. Harris has a plan for housing. Trump has a plan for housing. And Trump's plan is he's going to deport illegal immigrants and make more room for everybody else. And I thought to myself, that's not actually a plan (laughter). That's a slogan. And I'm just trying to describe it accurately. Is that an example where maybe you were trying a little too hard to be fair to each side?

KAHN: Well, I think what we've tried to do with respect to housing is housing's an absolutely major problem. And we basically took it to both campaigns and said, what would you do about this? Concretely, not just talk about it rhetorically, but what are your plans? And Harris and the Harris campaign responded, and we looked at their proposals and what they would do to move the needle on that subject. And we asked the same thing of the Trump people. You're absolutely right. Their response was, we will deport immigrants who are occupying too much housing and free that housing up for American citizens. And I think we frontally pointed out in that piece that there's extremely little evidence that illegal immigrants who would be deported are occupying a significant chunk of housing and would make any difference at all in the affordable housing crisis.

INSKEEP: That was one of Kahn's defenses against the claim that his paper is soft-pedaling Donald Trump. Attacks from the left have been building for some time. Some Democrats were furious at the paper for highlighting President Biden's age. Before that, many activists criticized its coverage of transgender issues, and on several occasions, staff members have spoken out against their own paper's stories. In 2020, rebellion forced the Times to let go of its top opinion editor. Staffers objected to an article by a Republican senator calling for military force to put down protests.

KAHN: That period during the pandemic - you know, at the tail end of the Trump presidency, around the time of the murder of George Floyd - was a particularly charged moment in American life.

INSKEEP: Which convulsed this organization.

KAHN: Which convulsed America, and this organization wasn't exempted from that. But before that, during that and after that, we continued to have a deep commitment to the culture of independent journalism. And, you know, I'm really proud of the work that the staff has done and the recommitment to those values.

INSKEEP: There was, some months ago, an internal debate about a Times investigation of sexual abuse on October 7 outside of Gaza, in Israel. And some of that internal criticism was reported outside the company, and I believe you confirmed that you had ordered a leak investigation. Why go to that extent?

KAHN: Well, the investigation that we ordered was about an extraordinary and unacceptable breach of our sort of journalistic protocol, which was the provision or sharing of information related to a story that was in the process of development, an investigative story that was still being edited. And...

INSKEEP: This was an audio version of the...

KAHN: This was an audio version of the story that you're referring to, yeah. And what was really concerning was just sort of the breach of confidence, you know, within the staff. There's a lot of trust that's necessary in the process of doing a sensitive story and being able to share candid comments. And in this case, that confidence was broken, and we felt we needed to look into that breach.

INSKEEP: Was it weird, having relied on so many leaks over the years, to be chasing down a leak?

KAHN: Yeah. You know, I think that it's absolutely true that The New York Times reports on leaks in the outside world. I don't think that's at all inconsistent with saying that we need some integrity to our journalistic process here.

INSKEEP: Did you find who was responsible?

KAHN: We reached some conclusions, but we didn't - you know, we...

INSKEEP: The conclusions haven't leaked, I guess.

KAHN: The conclusions themselves haven't leaked, and I think we reached an understanding with many of the teams involved that there were some things that we needed to tighten up with respect to that. But we didn't have more to say about that afterward.

INSKEEP: Now the Times approaches Election Day knowing that for all the criticism from the left, it faces danger from the right. Republicans didn't accuse the Times of highlighting Biden's age, but of covering up his condition. Former President Trump has attacked the media as part of his business model and has talked of revenge on his enemies. Joe Kahn of The New York Times sees no guarantee that free media will remain free.

KAHN: And we shouldn't pretend that they're only vulnerable in a place like Hungary or Turkey - that they are also vulnerable here unless there's a strong constituency of people who are determined to protect them.

INSKEEP: Which is why the country's most influential newspaper is looking for allies and aiming to reinforce itself for whatever lies ahead.

