Arkansas U.S. District 1 PBS Debate

Before casting your ballots this fall, get to know the candidates and their stances on important issues. Arkansas PBS brings you live coverage of U.S. District 1 debate featuring candidates Rick Crawford (R), Rodney Govens (D) and Steve Parsons (L). The debate features questions from a panel of journalists with moderator Steve Barnes. Press conferences will be held immediately following each debate at the candidates' discretion. (Credit: Arkansas PBS / Youtube)