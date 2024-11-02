Kamala Harris is live from New York on "Saturday Night Live"

Updated November 02, 2024 at 22:56 PM ET

NEW YORK — Vice President Harris made a surprise trip to New York City on Saturday night where she is set to appear on Saturday Night Live.

America's Fun Aunt is back #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/Tezan0hcKq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2024

Harris — who has expressed admiration for Maya Rudolph’s send-up of her as “America’s fun aunt” — was campaigning today in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

Reporters traveling with the vice president had expected to then head to Detroit, but after take-off, found out they were instead going to New York.

This is Harris' first-ever appearance on the show. The SNL news was confirmed by two sources familiar with the plan speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the show airing.

The sketch comedy show has hosted many of the politicians it mocks over its 50 seasons. In 2015, when he was seeking the Republican nomination, Donald Trump hosted the show.

Trump has since soured on SNL, complaining about it on his social media platform as being a "campaign contribution to the Democrats."

The show’s musical guest on Saturday Chappell Roan has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration’s support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Because of that, Roan said she declined a White House invitation for a Pride Month event. She has said she would vote for Harris but did not endorse her.

Copyright 2024 NPR