What to know about Tom Homan — and his a new role of 'border czar'

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President-elect Donald Trump has put immigration at the top of his domestic agenda. Here's what he said yesterday on NBC's "Meet The Press" in his first TV interview since winning the election.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "MEET THE PRESS")

DONALD TRUMP: We're going to do something with the border and very strong, very powerful. That'll be our first signal and the first signal to America that we're not playing games.

SHAPIRO: One of the people most responsible for carrying out that agenda is Tom Homan, a federal government veteran taking on the title of border czar. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has been looking at the role and what power comes with it. Hi there.

XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: Hey.

SHAPIRO: Through the campaign, Trump and his supporters referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden's border czar. That's false - she wasn't. What exactly is the job?

BUSTILLO: Homan has described this role as a senior policy advisory-type position working directly within the White House. It seems likely that he may work closely with others such as Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Trump himself. All three have been very vocal about prioritizing border security and immigration policy to kick off the administration's agenda. But this is not the first time a president has named a border czar. Alan Bersin was a border czar under Presidents Clinton and Obama but not inside the White House. He told me this role addresses the different corners of government that may be involved with border and migration management, like the Justice Department or Health and Human Services. Here's Bersin.

ALAN BERSIN: Coordinating the activities among these different agencies is really the formal responsibility of the so-called border czar.

BUSTILLO: Now, Bersin had this title in addition to other formal roles. Homan will be the first one with just one job - border czar inside the White House.

SHAPIRO: But does that actually matter? What difference does that make?

BUSTILLO: Well, I spoke with several past DHS leaders who said that the newest aspect of Homan's role was that he was working in the White House and under Trump. Former officials and advocates agree this signals how high of a priority action will be for the incoming Trump administration. During the 2024 presidential campaign you might recall he vowed to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally. Bersin told me that he predicts having the role in the White House will allow Homan to better persuade and direct others.

SHAPIRO: And so ultimately, how much power will Homan actually have in this role?

BUSTILLO: Well, some of that remains to be seen. Homan hasn't yet spoken with NPR, but in other interviews, he says that he will be the one making decisions on border security and deportations specifically. We don't know what the chain of command and how much unilateral power he may have over other federal agencies. Here's Doris Meissner, who was the commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

DORIS MEISSNER: The border czar will have to manage up above him and will have to manage down below him in effort to move an agenda that has lots of different operational pieces.

BUSTILLO: Homan may not explicitly manage the people and that could provide some challenges.

SHAPIRO: So who are those key figures above and below him?

BUSTILLO: Well, Trump has been forming his immigration enforcement team. Homan will have to work with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was nominated to lead DHS - that's the Department of Homeland Security - and this role must be confirmed by the Senate. Trump also announced his picks to oversee parts of the federal government that are involved with border security, migrant processing and deportations. Not all of these roles are a shoo-in, though. The Senate hasn't confirmed the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement since the Obama administration, and this is a big part of the federal government that is responsible for removals.

SHAPIRO: That's NPR's Ximena Bustillo. Thank you.

BUSTILLO: Thank you.

