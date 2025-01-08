Countdown to the 95th General Assembly: Local State Senators’ Bills

Monday, Jan. 13, marks the beginning of the 95th General Assembly, also known as the Arkansas Legislative Session. Bill filing began on Nov. 15, 2024. KASU News has compiled and summarized bills from State Senators.

Ronald Caldwell (R) District 10

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Blake Johnson (R) District 21

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

John Payton (R) District 22

SB8 - An Act for the Department of Energy and Environment - Division of Environmental Quality Supplemental Appropriation.

SB8, if passed, would provide supplemental funding for the Tire Accountability Program (TAP) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The program is to promote sustainable, environmentally sound, and cost-effective practices of tire waste reduction, reuse, and recycling, according to TAP’s website .

The program has had insufficient funding issues in the past. In 2022 the program ran out of money . The bill would allocate $5 million from the Used Tire Recycling Fund to cover program expenses for managing and recycling used tires.

The $5 million would be transferred out of the General Revenue Allotment Reserve Fund. The bill also includes an emergency clause ensuring the Department can continue providing “essential services.”

Dan Sullivan (R) District 20

SB3 - To Prohibit Discrimination or Preferential Treatment by the state of Arkansas and other public entities.

If SB3 is passed it would eliminate required minority recruitment and retention plans at public school districts and colleges or universities. SB3 would also repeal language requirements in government agency contracting calling for minority participation or to adopt an equal opportunity hiring program designed to increase the number of minorities.

Sullivan filed a nearly identical bill in 2023, SB71. The bill passed through the Senate in 2023 by a single vote . The bill ultimately did not pass through the State House of Representatives.

Unlike the previous SB71, SB3 adds that it does not intend to affect “any preferences provided to veterans under the law based on their status as a veteran” in public education, employment, or state procurement.

SB71 was criticized for negatively affecting veterans. Sullivan has denied these claims during election debates citing a letter from Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn in support of the bill.

SR1 - To Honor St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for being the first medical facility in the state to open a maternal Life360 Home.

SR1 is a resolution filed to honor St. Bernard Medical Center for being the first in the state to establish a Maternal Life360 HOME.

The program supports women with high-risk pregnancies by providing home visits during pregnancy and up to two years following birth. The program is a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS.)

Dave Wallace (R) District 19

SB13 - To amend the law concerning civil actions brought by certain victims of sexual abuse and to allow a claim to be brought for injury caused by child sexual abuse at any time in certain circumstances.

SB13 aims to provide victims of child sexual abuse an opportunity to seek civil justice in situations where the statute of limitations has previously barred such claims, particularly in the context of bankruptcy cases involving organizations.

If passed the eligibility for filing claims include the claimant must have been under 18 at the time of the injury and the injury must stem from a criminal sexual offense. Claims include if no criminal charges were filed or convictions obtained at the time of injury.

The claim must be part of a bankruptcy case initiated by a congressionally chartered organization on February 18, 2020.

SB14 - To amend the direct payment or delivery of property to an apparent owner under the Unclaimed Property Act in certain circumstances.

SB14 if passed would amend the Arkansas Unclaimed Property Act . The purpose is to allow for the direct payment of unclaimed property to its apparent owner under specific conditions to streamline the process.

One of the provisions is to directly pay or deliver unclaimed property to a person with a filing of a formal claim.

The eligibility for direct payment is the recipient must be named as the apparent owner of the property in a report filed under the Arkansas Unclaimed Property Act, The administrator must reasonably believe the person is entitled to the property and the property must have a value of less than $5,000.

SB18 - To amend Arkansas law concerning reports by the legislative auditor of improper or illegal practices.

SB18 if passed revises Arkansas law regarding reports by the Legislative Auditor specifically on improper or illegal practices. This bill is intended to provide more transparency. If passed SB18 will expand reporting requirements.

By June 30 of each year prosecuting attorneys must file a disposition report with the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee on unresolved matters. The Attorney General must file a disposition report containing the requirements outlined in the bill.

Extra Resources: