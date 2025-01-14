Arkansas Legislature opens for business

It was a day of pomp and circumstance at the state Capitol Monday as the Arkansas Legislature opened for the start of the 95th General Assembly. The first session of the House and Senate each opened with a prayer and Presentation of Colors.

The Arkansas Legislature meets on odd-numbered years to pass all types of legislation, with sessions in even-numbered years limited only to budget bills.

House

House proceedings were initially led up by parliamentarian John Vines before he handed the reins to the newly-elected House speaker, Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot. Part of Vines' job on the first day of the session is to notify other statewide officeholders of the start of business.

Several state officials were sworn in Monday, including Secretary of State Cole Jester. Additionally, all members of the House of Representatives took a group oath of office.

The newly elected speaker of the house gave an opening convocation. Evans was elected to the job last year in a landslide vote. He gave an emotional speech about “sacrifice,” reading from a passage in the Bible.

“I ask you to join me in a commitment of free will and sacrifice,” he said to fellow members of the House. “A sacrifice where we won't be seeking a headline, a service where we praise those who make a sacrifice on our behalf."

The new speaker then appointed members of the House to lead state committees as well as the speaker pro tempore, who will stand in for Evans as speaker if need be.

Senate

Senate proceedings were led up by Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge. Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, was chosen to continue serving as the senate president pro tempore, meaning he will stand in for Rutledge when need be.

During his remarks, Hester congratulated the chamber's only new member, Sen. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, who previously served three terms in the House of Representatives.

“You're the only addition to this veteran, experienced and effective body,” he said.

Hester touted other perceived accomplishments of past legislative sessions, including creating a budget surplus and retaining gun rights.

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, will serve as minority leader and Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, will serve as the majority leader. Senators then approved members of different committees.

No legislation was passed Monday since committees will begin meeting later in the week. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will address the legislature Tuesday.

Lawmakers will continue to meet for the next few months to pass bills. They began filing legislation back in November. The Republican Party of Arkansas controls every major office and has a supermajority in both legislative chambers.

Democrats have filled several bills this session with highly consequential legislation, such as one to legalize abortion.

"We look forward to a lively debate during this session of the General Assembly,” Democrats said, in a statement.

