Arkansas Capitol Building in Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Legislative Session 2025
Follow along with us as we keep you connected to what's going on in Arkansas' legislature.

‘Gulf of America,’ recall process bills filed

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:57 AM CST
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named a new chair of the state Post-Prison Transfer Board (also known as the parole board) late Wednesday.
John Sykes
/
Arkansas Advocate
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named a new chair of the state Post-Prison Transfer Board (also known as the parole board) late Wednesday.

An Arkansas lawmaker has filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to remove certain public officials from office.

House Joint Resolution 1007, filed by Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, would instate a recall process for several state officeholders, including the governor, attorney general and justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The list also extends to the offices of secretary of state, treasurer, land commissioner, state auditor, as well as judges on circuit, district and appellate courts. Prosecutors, county judges, justices of the peace, sheriffs, county clerks, assessors, coroners, county treasurers, county surveyors, tax collectors and constables also fall under the proposal.

Each legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers are able to refer three proposed amendments to the Arkansas Constitution to voters. If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go before voters in the 2026 election.

Under the proposal, Arkansas voters would be able to initiate a recall through the petition process, with varying numbers of required signatures based on which office is subject to the recall. Previous efforts by Cavenaugh to put a recall amendment before voters failed in past legislative sessions.

Arkansas is one of 39 states which have recall provisions for voters to remove public officials from office, though in Arkansas only mayors, members of city boards and commissioners of suburban improvement districts are subject to recalls. 20 states allow their governors to be recalled.

“Gulf of America”

Days after President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” an Arkansas lawmaker filed a bill to do the same.

House Resolution 1010, filed by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, would require the “Gulf of America” name to be used in all official state maps and documents.

Members of the House Management Committee will be the first legislative body to debate the proposal.

