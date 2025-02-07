Legislators propose new bill to tackle Arkansas' maternal health challenges

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday announced new legislation aimed at improving maternal health for the lowest-income Arkansans.

Much of the legislation, contained in identical versions of House and Senate bills filed Thursday, would make changes in the state Medicaid program, which Sanders said would cost about $45 million a year.

The Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act would establish presumptive Medicaid eligibility for pregnant Arkansans so they can receive prenatal care while their application is being processed. The legislation also proposes reimbursement for doulas and community health workers and establishing pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage for remote ultrasounds, blood pressure monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring. These changes are expected to cost $7.44 million, according to a press release.

“We know that maternal health is complicated, and we know that it won’t be improved by any one standalone policy,” Sanders said at a press conference at the Capitol Thursday. “Today’s announcement is the type of comprehensive, collaborative approach that we need to actually move the needle forward.”

Arkansas has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation, and the third-highest infant mortality rate, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

More than half of births in Arkansas are covered by Medicaid, according to Arkansas Department of Health officials. Of the roughly 35,000 pregnancies in the state each year, 10,000 Arkansans don’t see a doctor until after the first trimester, and 1,100 don’t see a doctor until they’re in labor, Sanders said.

Components of the bill, such as unbundling Medicaid payments, aim to increase access to pregnancy-related care. The legislation would allow up to 14 prenatal and postal care visits to be covered, which is expected to cost an estimated $12.2 million, according to a press release.

Mary Hennigan / Arkansas Advocate Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, speaks about the importance of healthy mothers and infants at a press conference on Feb. 6, 2025 in which Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (left) announced legislation to lower Arkansas’ high maternal mortality rate.

Unbundling Medicaid payments is “huge,” said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, who, along with Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, filed identical versions of the Sanders-backed bill Thursday — House Bill 1427 and Senate Bill 213.

“The legislation is designed to be specific, intentional and targeted,” Irvin said. “We know where the problems exist based on the data and the research that has occurred.”

The state Medicaid program will also use $25.7 million to increase reimbursements for deliveries and c-sections by 70%, which would increase access to care by encouraging more doctors to participate in Medicaid, Sanders said Thursday.

The governor, by executive order last March, created a strategic committee tasked with suggesting ways to improve the state’s poor maternal health outcomes. Sanders’ proposed budget includes $13 million to support recommendations made by the committee last September, which included wider use of telehealth services and mobile health units, and improving pregnant Arkansans’ access to transportation so they can get to and from doctors’ appointments.

At Thursday’s press conference, Sanders highlighted other steps state agencies have taken to address Arkansas’ maternal health crisis, such as expanding prenatal care at local health units, launching a maternal health pilot program in five counties with poor maternal health outcomes, securing a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and moving forward with a statewide public service announcement campaign.

One thing Arkansas has not done is extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers from 60 days to 12 months after birth. Arkansas is the only state that has not taken action on this option. Sanders has previously stated this would be “redundant” due to the state’s other health insurance options.

Sanders reiterated her stance Thursday, saying “that coverage to access exists, but we have to do a much better job of raising awareness and making sure moms are connected to it.”

Mary Hennigan / Arkansas Advocate Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, talks with reporters about legislation intended to help mothers and infants after a press conference in the Arkansas Capitol on Feb. 6, 2025.

Rep. Ashley Hudson of Little Rock, the sole Democratic co-sponsor of the bill, said she’s “thrilled” about ensuring presumptive Medicaid eligibility, but would have preferred the bill to include extended care.

“Obviously I’d like to see the 12-month postpartum coverage included, but at this point we know that we have a maternal health crisis, we need to be doing something,” Hudson said. “So I’m not going to throw out good in search of great. I’m looking forward to seeing the changes that we get from this bill and the improved outcomes for moms.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, has filed House Bill 1008, which proposes requiring Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers for one year after giving birth. The bill has not yet been scheduled for a hearing by a committee.

This story was originally published by the Arkansas Advocate.