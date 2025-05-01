People who fled authoritarianism see parallels in Trump's America

President Trump’s testing of the United States’ system of checks and balances has overwhelmed many Americans. In a New York Times Siena Poll last week, 54% said the president was exceeding his powers, and nearly 60% called Trump’s second term “scary.”

Some people who have fled authoritarian regimes for America say what they are seeing out of the administration is very familiar.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with a dozen of them and brings us this report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR