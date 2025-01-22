Eight Arkansans among Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump

On the first day of his second presidency, Donald Trump pardoned all eight Arkansans among more than 1,500 of his supporters convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the nation’s Capitol.

Among them were the state’s two highest-profile defendants, Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who became notorious for a photo taken in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and Peter Stager, who admitted to beating a police officer with a flagpole.

Barnett, 64, of Gravette was sentenced to 54 months in prison after a federal court jury convicted him in May 2023. He has been incarcerated in a prison in Seagoville, Texas. He wasn’t scheduled for release until July 17, 2026.

Stager, 45, of Conway was released from prison in October. He had been jailed since shortly after his arrest in 2021. Stager pleaded guilty in February 2023 to one count of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon in exchange for additional charges being dropped. Stager beat the officer with a flagpole; the officer suffered bruises and abrasions.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / The Associated Press Richard "Bigo" Barnett arrives at federal court in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. Barnett, 64, was sentenced in May 2023 to 4.5 years in prison after being convicted on all eight counts against him.

Other Arkansans pardoned by Trump were:

Nathan Earl Hughes of Bentonville, who had not yet begun to serve a 25-month prison sentence handed down recently. Hughes pleaded guilty in August to three charges: civil disorder and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Daniel Hatcher of Searcy, who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. Court records show his sentencing was set for December, but there’s no record of its having happened then. Further confusing the situation, a motion filed earlier this month said he was on pretrial release. David Michael Camden of Tontitown, who was sentenced to one year and one day in prison recently after pleading guilty in September to assaulting a police officer, apparently had not gone to prison yet. He is not listed on the U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ inmate registry.

Jon Thomas Mott of Yellville, convicted of a misdemeanor, was ordered to serve 30 days in prison and given probation in 2023.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville was sentenced in 2023 to 12 months probation. He had pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing or demonstrating. Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs was sentenced in 2022 to one year probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

This story first appeared on the Arkansas Times Arkansas Blog.

Copyright 2025 KUAR