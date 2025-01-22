Jonesboro ex-officer charged with assault and false report in inmate case

A former Jonesboro police officer accused of beating an inmate has been arrested.

On Tuesday, former JPD officer Joseph Harris turned himself in to the police at around 9:00 a.m. According to online jail records, Harris was charged with aggravated assault, filing a false police report, and third-degree battery. He was jailed on a $15,000 bond but was released 40 minutes later.

Craighead County Sheriff's Office Joseph Harris' mug shot in the Craighead County Jail Online Roster.

The charges stemmed from an incident in August where he was accused of using excessive force on inmate Billy Coram. Harris was fired following the incident. He has been under investigation by state and federal authorities and faces decertification as an officer.

Harris' personnel files showed that he had a history of excessive force complaints against him dating as far back as 2022. Coram has filed a lawsuit against Harris, the city, and JPD.

KASU News has reached out to the prosecuting attorney's office, and they declined to comment. We also reached out to Arkansas State Police, and they have yet to give a comment in time for the story.