Two women were arrested in Jonesboro as part of a statewide human trafficking raid, Operation Obscured Vision

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin revealed in a press conference Friday, that two women were arrested in Jonesboro as a part of a statewide human trafficking raid named Operation Obscured Vision.

Operation Obscured Vision raided “illicit massage parlors" around the state. Search warrants at 12 locations were executed in Harrison, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Rogers, Russivile, and a hotel in Little Rock.

“January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the best way to prevent human trafficking and rescue its victims is to combat it on one of its key fronts: illicit massage parlors,” Griffin said.

Griffin said four individuals were arrested, all were Chinese nationals. Qinq Chen, 53, and Hongliang Cai, 55, both of Jonesboro, were charged with one count of Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree.

Chunli Wang, 50, of Rogers was charged with one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. Haiyan Lu, 54, of Harrison was charged with one count of Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree.

Griffin said 17 victims were identified with aid given to 16 of them. Griffin said one refused care. The victims were Chinese Nationals.

“I appreciate the efforts of victim’s advocates and the Arkansas Department of Health, who provided language interpreters, nursing services, and other support to help victims receive comprehensive and coordinated assistance to ensure their safety and support their journey toward independence and recovery,” Griffin said.

Griffin reported authorities seized $70,000 in cash, some Chinese currency, and a luxury vehicle during the operation.He said evidence and intelligence obtained through Operation Obscured Vision will be used in ongoing investigations.

"The criminals who run these establishments and the men who patronize them are on notice. We are coming for you, and we will put an end to this horrific practice of exploiting women through human trafficking," Griffin said.

The participating law enforcement agencies in Operation Obscured Vision included: Arkansas Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Division, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas State Fusion Center, Jonesboro Police Department, Harrison Police Department, Rogers Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Russellville Police Department, Little Rock Police Department and Hot Springs Police Department.

Advocate groups participating in Operation Obscured Vision included: Arkansas Human Trafficking Council: Into the Light, Freedom Finders, Hope Found, NWA Forensic Nursing Team/REACH, NWA Sexual Assault Center, We Are Free, Regional Intervention of Sexual Exploitation (RISE) and Children’s Protection Center (CPC) Little Rock.

Prosecuting Attorneys participating in Operation Obscured Vision include: Sonia Hagood, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Jeff Phillips, Fifth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Will Jones, Sixth Judicial Prosecuting Attorney, David Ethredge, Fourteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Michelle Lawrence, Eighteenth-East Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney and Bryan Sexton, Nineteenth-West Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney.

This is an edited press release