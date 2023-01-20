Alexander Heffner Discusses Civil Conversations in an Uncivil Age

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Alexander Heffner is the host of the The Open Mind on PBS and coauthor of the book A Documentary History of the United States. Heffner is the recipient of Johns Hopkins University’s Agora Institute Fellowship, University of Denver’s Anvil of Freedom Award, Franklin Pierce University’s Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication, and Yale University’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism. His writing has been profiled in numerous publications, such as the Washington Post, NPR, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and many others.

Heffner was at Arkansas State Tuesday night with a lecture on civil discourse in an uncivil age. If you want to hear the entire interview, listen here.