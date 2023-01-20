© 2023 KASU
A-State Connections

Alexander Heffner Discusses Civil Conversations in an Uncivil Age

By Johnathan Reaves
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST
Alexander Heffner

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Alexander Heffner is the host of the The Open Mind on PBS and coauthor of the book A Documentary History of the United States. Heffner is the recipient of Johns Hopkins University’s Agora Institute Fellowship, University of Denver’s Anvil of Freedom Award, Franklin Pierce University’s Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication, and Yale University’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism. His writing has been profiled in numerous publications, such as the Washington Post, NPR, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and many others.

Heffner was at Arkansas State Tuesday night with a lecture on civil discourse in an uncivil age. If you want to hear the entire interview, listen here.

Johnathan Reaves is the News Director for KASU Public Radio. As part of an Air Force Family, he moved to Arkansas from Minot, North Dakota in 1986. He was first bitten by the radio bug after he graduated from Gosnell High School in 1992. While working on his undergraduate degree, he worked at KOSE, a small 1,000 watt AM commercial station in Osceola, Arkansas. Upon graduation from Arkansas State University in 1996 with a degree in Radio-Television Broadcast News, he decided that he wanted to stay in radio news. He moved to Stuttgart, Arkansas and worked for East Arkansas Broadcasters as news director and was there for 16 years.
