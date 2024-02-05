© 2024 KASU
Health & Science
Talk Business & Politics

UAMS Chancellor, Dr. Cam Patterson, Discusses National Cancer Institute Designation and More

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST
In this comprehensive discussion, Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor of UAMS, talks about the major milestones of UAMS. They have successfully met their $30 million goal towards obtaining the coveted National Cancer Institute designation. Dr. Patterson elaborates on the immense value the designation would add to both UAMS and the state of Arkansas, including increased prestige, significant economic contributions and advanced cancer treatment options for patients. He also discusses strategies to tackle challenges in healthcare, spaecifically nursing and physician shortages in the rural areas, and highlights the importance of valuing healthcare workers. He concludes the conversation by reflecting on future projects, such as obtaining nursing magnet status for the hospital.

Talk Business & Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
