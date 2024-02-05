UAMS Chancellor, Dr. Cam Patterson, Discusses National Cancer Institute Designation and More

In this comprehensive discussion, Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor of UAMS, talks about the major milestones of UAMS. They have successfully met their $30 million goal towards obtaining the coveted National Cancer Institute designation. Dr. Patterson elaborates on the immense value the designation would add to both UAMS and the state of Arkansas, including increased prestige, significant economic contributions and advanced cancer treatment options for patients. He also discusses strategies to tackle challenges in healthcare, spaecifically nursing and physician shortages in the rural areas, and highlights the importance of valuing healthcare workers. He concludes the conversation by reflecting on future projects, such as obtaining nursing magnet status for the hospital.

Dr. Cam Patterson 2.4.24