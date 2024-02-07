Economist Mervin Jebaraj Discusses U.S. Economy, Interest Rates and Inflation

In this episode of 'Talk Business and Politics' with Roby Brock, Mervin Jebaraj, an economist with the University of Arkansas, Walton College of Business, gives his perspectives on the state of the U.S. economy, and provides analysis on recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell concerning interest rates. Jebaraj explains his views on the Fed's activities, inflation, and why he believes the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates. Furthermore, he elaborates on the U.S. labor force participation and wage growth in recent years.

Mervin Jebaraj 2.4.24