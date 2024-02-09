Arkansas Citizens for Transparency: Proposed Constitutional Amendment and Initiated Act Discussion

In this interview, Jen Standerfer from Arkansas Citizens for Transparency discusses potential upcoming ballot issues. The group has successfully qualified to collect ballot signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment and a proposed initiated act aimed at government transparency.

The amendment would strengthen existing rights to transparency and establish a new process for changes to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), giving citizens the right to sue the state for violations. The act addresses the FOIA and its exemptions while setting up an Arkansas Government Transparency Commission.

This body will enable individuals to seek assistance in enforcing their FOIA rights. Standerfer also discusses issues such as frivolous requests and the challenges they present.