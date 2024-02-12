© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Political Showdown: Immigration Issue and Trump's Influence

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:09 AM CST
Vortex Group's Chris Jones and Capitol Advisors Group's Bill Vickery debate the week in Washington, D.C.
Roby Brock
/
YouTube
Vortex Group's Chris Jones and Capitol Advisors Group's Bill Vickery debate the week in Washington, D.C.

In this episode, host discusses with Chris Jones from the Vortex Group, and Bill Vickery from Capital Advisors Group on the current political landscape. They engage in a fiery debate on recent developments within the House, focusing on failed impeachment of Homeland Secretary Mayorkas and struggles to find a new speaker. The discussion further pivots to the pressing issue of immigration, the conflicts concerning its handling, and the role of former President Trump in shaping current immigration politics. The episode wraps up with reflections on a recent Supreme Court case attempting to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot utilizing the 14th Amendment.

Talk Business & Politics Chris JonesBill VickeryTalk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
