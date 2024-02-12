Political Showdown: Immigration Issue and Trump's Influence

In this episode, host discusses with Chris Jones from the Vortex Group, and Bill Vickery from Capital Advisors Group on the current political landscape. They engage in a fiery debate on recent developments within the House, focusing on failed impeachment of Homeland Secretary Mayorkas and struggles to find a new speaker. The discussion further pivots to the pressing issue of immigration, the conflicts concerning its handling, and the role of former President Trump in shaping current immigration politics. The episode wraps up with reflections on a recent Supreme Court case attempting to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot utilizing the 14th Amendment.