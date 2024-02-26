U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford Discusses Major Issues in Congress Including Possible Government Shutdown

Host Roby Brock has a conversation with 1st District Congressman Rick Crawford. Discussing the on-going recess of Congress, Congressman Crawford highlights the major issues pending, including immigration, foreign aid, and a potential government shutdown. He emphasizes possible solutions and challenges regarding defense spending and border security. He critiques current border policies, pushing for a comprehensive review of existing laws rather than substituting them with new legislation. Crawford also criticizes the current administration for impulsive policy changes, particularly in border security and student loan debt issues.

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Congress on Recess: Major Issues Ahead

00:53 Potential Government Shutdown: Solutions and Challenges

02:32 Border Security and Immigration: Current Laws and Policies

05:33 The Role of Executive Authority in Border Security

06:35 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: A Controversial Move

07:06 Closing Remarks

