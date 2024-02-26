© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford Discusses Major Issues in Congress Including Possible Government Shutdown

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, discusses foreign aid to Ukraine, immigration reform, and a potential government shutdown. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

Host Roby Brock has a conversation with 1st District Congressman Rick Crawford. Discussing the on-going recess of Congress, Congressman Crawford highlights the major issues pending, including immigration, foreign aid, and a potential government shutdown. He emphasizes possible solutions and challenges regarding defense spending and border security. He critiques current border policies, pushing for a comprehensive review of existing laws rather than substituting them with new legislation. Crawford also criticizes the current administration for impulsive policy changes, particularly in border security and student loan debt issues.

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Congress on Recess: Major Issues Ahead

00:53 Potential Government Shutdown: Solutions and Challenges

02:32 Border Security and Immigration: Current Laws and Policies

05:33 The Role of Executive Authority in Border Security

06:35 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: A Controversial Move

07:06 Closing Remarks

Tags
Talk Business & Politics U.S. CapitolTalk Business and PoliticsRick CrawfordKASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics