Arkansas Political Landscape: Upcoming Primaries and Constitutional Amendments

Host Roby Brock and columnist John Brummett of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette discuss upcoming political events in Arkansas. They delve into the state's upcoming primary elections with a focus on the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court race involving three sitting associate justices and another candidate, highlighting the dynamics and potential outcomes. Further, they explore potential constitutional amendments that could appear on the November ballot, particularly focusing on a Government Disclosure Transparency Amendment related to the Freedom of Information Act. The discussion aims to shed light on these political developments and their implications for Arkansas.

00:00 Introduction

00:24 Upcoming Primary Elections in Arkansas

00:54 Analysis of the Chief Justice Race

03:46 Potential Constitutional Amendments

04:04 Freedom of Information Act Amendment

06:59 Closing Remarks

