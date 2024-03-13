Navigating Election Victories and Policy Debates with Congressman Steve Womack

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses Congressman Steve Womack's recent GOP primary victory over state Senator Clint Penzo, with a closer-than-expected win of 56 to 44 percent.

Womack shares insights on the political climate, voter turnout, and his focus on the 2024 general election, where he faces both a Libertarian and a Democrat opponent. Additionally, they delve into the State of the Union address, critiquing the challenges of current policies, including immigration, and Womack outlines the necessity of a secure border before other immigration issues can be addressed.

