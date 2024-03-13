© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Navigating Election Victories and Policy Debates with Congressman Steve Womack

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, discusses his primary victory, the State of the Union speech, and what awaits Congress. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses Congressman Steve Womack's recent GOP primary victory over state Senator Clint Penzo, with a closer-than-expected win of 56 to 44 percent.

Womack shares insights on the political climate, voter turnout, and his focus on the 2024 general election, where he faces both a Libertarian and a Democrat opponent. Additionally, they delve into the State of the Union address, critiquing the challenges of current policies, including immigration, and Womack outlines the necessity of a secure border before other immigration issues can be addressed.

00:00 Introduction

00:34 Election Reflections with Congressman Steve Womack

01:30 Analyzing Voter Turnout and Election Results

03:05 Looking Ahead: 2024 General Election and Opponents

03:14 State of the Union Address: Impressions and Critiques

05:51 Addressing Key Issues: Immigration, Inflation, and National Security

08:01 Closing Remarks

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
