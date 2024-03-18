© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Discussing the Corrections Board Contract and Arkansas' Driver's License Change

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:03 AM CDT

This episode of Talk Business and Politics with Roby Brock features guest John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discussing two main topics.

The first is a controversy involving the Department of Corrections where a contract with their outside legal counsel raised issues with the state legislature, highlighting problems in contract management and the potential implications on public perception and constitutional responsibilities.

The second topic covers a policy change by the Department of Finance Administration regarding the removal of the 'X' gender marker option on Arkansas drivers' licenses. The change is questioned for its emergency status and is speculated to be a political move by the governor, reflecting on national politics and state branding.

00:00 Show Introduction

00:37 Controversy in the Department of Corrections

04:24 Drama Over Transgender Driver's License Policy

07:20 Concluding Remarks

Talk Business and Politics John Brummett Arkansas Board of Corrections Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
