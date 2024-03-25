© 2024 KASU
Talk Business & Politics

Navigating Fiscal Priorities and Border Policies in Arkansas

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
GOP consultant Ann Clemmer and Democratic consultant Michael Cook debate state and national politics. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

This episode of Talk Business and Politics features a discussion between two political experts, Ann Clemmer from Capital Consulting Firm and Michael Cook from Cook Consulting. They delve into the upcoming fiscal session in Arkansas, focusing on education, prison, and Medicaid funding, which constitutes the major portion of the state’s budget.

Potential controversies, including attempts to introduce non-fiscal issues and growing independence of legislators from the governor’s influence, are highlighted. Additionally, Governor Sarah Sanders' actions, particularly her decision to send National Guardsmen to the Mexico-Texas border, are analyzed.

The episode offers insights into the political dynamics in Arkansas, examining both fiscal policies and border security efforts, while considering the symbolic and practical implications of these actions on the state and national stage.

00:25 Introducing the Experts: A Political Discussion Begins

00:57 Fiscal Session Focus: Education, Prisons, Medicaid

03:06 Governor's Actions and National Security Debate

04:23 Immigration: A Divisive Issue

