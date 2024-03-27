© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Bipartisanship in Washington and Arkansas Politics Preview

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
GOP consultant Ann Clemmer and Democratic consultant Michael Cook debate state and national politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

This episode of Talk Business and Politic features a discussion with Democratic strategist Michael Cook and Republican strategist Ann Clemmer about the current state of politics, both in Washington D.C. and Arkansas.

The conversation touches on recent bipartisanship in the U.S. Congress, highlighting the challenges faced by a Republican Speaker of the House with a slim majority and the need for votes from Democrats. The strategists delve into how razor-thin majorities necessitate bipartisan cooperation, something they argue is lacking in the state legislature due to supermajorities.

They also discuss the dynamics within the Republican Party, including internal factions, and how these affect governance and elections. Looking ahead, the episode predicts the impact of the Biden versus Trump rematch on voter turnout in Arkansas, considering there are no competitive down-ballot races to energize voters.

Finally, the strategists share their perspectives on upcoming ballot issues in Arkansas, particularly those pertaining to reproductive rights and education, and the implications of these issues for the state's political landscape.

00:26 Introducing the Panelists

00:34 Bipartisanship in Washington D.C.: A Closer Look

00:58 The Dynamics of Razor-Thin Majorities

03:53 Republican Party's Internal Struggles

04:44 Arkansas State Politics and the Presidential Election Impact

06:36 Ballot Issues to Watch in Arkansas

07:43 Closing Remarks and Future Discussions

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
