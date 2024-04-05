Exploring the Republican Surge in Arkansas with Dr. John Davis

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, Roby Brock sits down with Dr. John Davis, head of the Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History, to discuss his new book "Blue to Red", which examines the shift towards republicanism in Arkansas over the last 15 years.

Davis shares insights into the historical context of Arkansas' political landscape, from being a one-party Democrat state to transitioning into a solid Republican state. Through interviews with key political figures, journalists, and activists, the episode delves into the causes of the Republican gains from 2010 to 2014, highlighting factors like demographic differences, nationalized politics, and effective Republican Party strategies.

