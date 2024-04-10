© 2024 KASU
Education & Technology
Talk Business & Politics

Expanding Healthcare Education in Arkansas with Lyon College

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published April 10, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
Lyon College President Dr. Melissa Taverner updates on the college's new dental and veterinarian schools. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, hosted by Roby Brock, the focus is on Lyon College's initiative to establish a dental and veterinary school in Arkansas.

Two years after the announcement, we learn from Dr. Melissa Taverner, the college's president, that despite a change in the original location plans, progress continues with an alternative location in Central Arkansas under consideration. The conversation dives into the origins and motivations behind the initiative, highlighting Lyon College's longstanding mission of preparing students as professionals and citizens, and its strong STEM program's success in healthcare fields.

Collaborating with the One Health Education Foundation, although facing some setbacks, Lyon College is advancing towards accreditation with federal funding secured for the dental school's development. The discussion also provides an update on the timeline, maintaining the goal of welcoming students by the fall following the interview year.

00:24 Introducing Lyon College's Innovative Dental and Veterinarian Schools

00:53 The Vision Behind Lyon College's New Schools

02:48 Partnership with One Health and Progress Updates

04:02 Navigating Challenges and Future Plans

05:10 Securing Federal Funding for the Schools

06:55 Looking Ahead: Timelines and Accreditations

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
