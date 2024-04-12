© 2024 KASU
Education & Technology
Talk Business & Politics

Exploring the Impact of the LEARNS Act on Teacher Pay and Education Freedom Accounts

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva discusses state education policy. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva to discuss the implementation and future of the LEARNS Act, a year after its introduction. Secretary Oliva shares insights on the Act's impact on boosting teacher pay, with starting salaries raised to $50,000, aiming to improve teacher recruitment and retention, especially in small and rural districts.

Oliva highlights the benefits seen from the salary increases, such as attracting teachers from neighboring states and empowering districts to be creative in recognizing and rewarding teacher service and qualifications. Despite some criticisms from tenured teachers about the adequacy of their salary increases, efforts are underway to further acknowledge their contributions.

Additionally, the episode delves into the Education Freedom Accounts, which allow a portion of public funding to follow students to alternative education options such as private schools or homeschooling. The initial year saw lower than expected participation, but interest remains high for expanding educational choices for families. The full interview with Secretary Oliva can be found at TalkBusiness.net.

00:13 Boosting Teacher Salaries: Impact and Feedback

02:24 Addressing Tenured Teachers' Concerns

04:51 Exploring Education Freedom Accounts

06:32 Looking Ahead: Expectations for Year Two

Tags
Talk Business & Politics LEARNS ActJacob OlivaArkansas Department of EducationArkansas education
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
