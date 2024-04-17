Arkansas Attorney General Griffin Discusses Legislation, China, and Controversy

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss various issues his office is dealing with.

Griffin talks about his involvement with the legislature on non-fiscal bills, especially regarding crypto mining and his efforts to restrict foreign, particularly Chinese, ownership in this sector. He also mentions his role in advising on the text of bills to prevent legal issues.

Additionally, Griffin addresses an opinion he issued regarding the governor's purchasing practices, emphasizing the legal process behind such opinions. The conversation shifts to Griffin's stance on the Biden administration's attempts to close the gun show loophole through administrative rule, revealing plans to sue the administration over what he deems overreach and bad policy.

00:32 Interview Introduction with Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin

00:33 Legislative Focus: Crypto Mining and Foreign Influence

03:30 Addressing the Governor's Purchasing Practices Inquiry

06:19 Tackling the Gun Show Loophole Controversy

