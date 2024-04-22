© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Remembering David Pryor: An Arkansas Political Legacy

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Dr. Jay Barth shares his thoughts on the life and legacy of the late U.S. Sen. David Pryor. ( Roby Brock/YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses the impactful career and legacy of David Pryor, a prominent figure in Arkansas politics who recently passed away at the age of 89.

Praised for his statesmanship and popularity, Pryor's career in public service spanned five decades, including roles as U.S. Senator, Congressman, and Governor. Roby Brock reflects on Pryor's contributions to politics, his advocacy for taxpayer rights and the elderly, and his status as a beloved storyteller.

The episode features an interview with Dr. Jay Barth, Professor Emeritus of Political Science from Hendrix College and director of the Clinton Library, who shares insights into Pryor's character, his deep roots in political service, and the Pryor family's political dynasty, including his son Mark Pryor.

The episode also explores the unique relationship between David Pryor, Dale Bumpers, and Bill Clinton, three powerful Democrats who defined Arkansas's political landscape without rivalry, significantly influencing the state's tardy shift to Republicanism compared to the rest of the South.

00:34 Remembering David Pryor: A Political Legend

01:12 In-depth Discussion with Dr. J. Barth

03:25 The Pryor Political Dynasty and Its Impact

04:45 The Big Three: Pryor, Bumpers, and Clinton

05:35 The Democratic Umbrella in Arkansas

Talk Business & Politics KASU's Morning EditionDavid Pryor
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
