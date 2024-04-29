© 2024 KASU
Highlighting Maternal Health Month Initiatives in Arkansas

By Roby Brock,
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, Rep. Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville, and DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam discuss an upcoming event to raise awareness of maternal health. ( Roby Brock/YouTube )

This episode of Talk Business and Politics, supported by Centennial Bank, focuses on the initiatives in Arkansas aimed at improving maternal health. Host Roby Brock is joined by Representative Denise Garner, Secretary of the Department of Human Services Kristi Putnam, and Representative Karilyn Brown to discuss a health fair event occurring on May 2nd at the State Capitol.

The event, part of National Maternal Health Month, aims to support mothers with a showcase of vendors, healthcare professionals, and wellness specialists. The discussions also touch on the importance of maternal health, the dismal maternal mortality rates in Arkansas, and the various efforts to address these issues, including education on pre-existing conditions and the promotion of prenatal care.

Additionally, the conversation highlights legislative and funding efforts to train certified nurse midwives and support UAMS in improving maternal health care.

Maternal Health
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
