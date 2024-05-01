Remembering David Pryor: A Legacy of Politics and Friendship

This episode of Talk Business and Politics, hosted by Roby Brock, pays tribute to the late U.S. Senator David Pryor. The episode features an in-depth conversation with Skip Rutherford, a long-time aide and former Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, who shares personal insights into Pryor's life and career.

Rutherford recounts his first meeting with Pryor, their subsequent work together, and highlights Pryor's dedication to public service, advocacy for the underprivileged, and efforts in civil rights. Particularly touching is the story of Pryor's reconciliatory gesture towards his former political rival, Orval Faubus, showcasing Pryor's belief in the importance of moving beyond hate.

