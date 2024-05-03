© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Remembering Senator David Pryor: Stories of Wisdom and Humor

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Columnist John Brummett shares stories on the late Sen. David Pryor. ( Roby Brock/YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to reminisce about the late Senator David Pryor following his funeral.

The episode highlights the unique storytelling style of Senator Pryor, focusing on anecdotes shared by his sons and former President Bill Clinton during the memorial service. These stories, emphasizing Pryor's preference for insightful tales over straightforward jokes, offer a glimpse into his character and approach to both politics and personal connections.

One particularly memorable story involves Pryor's strategic intervention to protect college athletic program funding from budget cuts proposed by David Stockman, showcasing his sagacity and political acumen.

00:24 Introducing John Brummett

00:34 Remembering Senator David Pryor

00:56 David Pryor's Unique Storytelling

02:31 The Mailman Parable: A Lesson in Presence

03:43 David Pryor's Political Wisdom: The Razorback Fund Story

David Pryor
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
